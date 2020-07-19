Donald Ray Adcock July 22, 1933 - February 22, 2020 Poway To his younger cousins and other relatives, Don was larger than life. He was born to Clifford Silas Adcock and Cecelia Pauline (Dotty) Enos Adcock in Sonoma, California. When he was two, the family moved to Richmond, California.His first wife, Beverly, had a daughter, Susan, whom Don raised as his own. With Beverly, he then had two sons, Jeffrey and Monte. Don served honorably in the U.S. Air Force in Korea and, with the help of the GI bill, he earned his degree in electrical engineering.That engineering training led to a remarkable career at Standard Oil in Richmond, Applied Radiation in Walnut Creek, General Atomics and then Maxwell Labs in San Diego. When he was with Applied Radiation, he worked on the project that developed and built the radiation equipment that is used today in medical radiation for cancer patients.In the sixties and seventies, Don discovered speed boat racing! His favorites were Marathon boats. He began repairing and modifying them in his garage at first, for himself, and then for his friends. This led to the formation of Marathon Machine, Inc., a precision machine shop that he successfully led for nearly 40 years. At the time of his death, he was still driving himself to work at his shop several days a week.In addition to boat racing, Don was a championship bowler, a remarkable water skier, and an amazing deep sea fisherman! He truly lived life to the fullest.After his divorce from Beverly, Don married Sandra Black. Don and Sandy built a home in the country to accommodate their love of exotic birds. Sandy would remark that if something needed to be done that required strength, people would call Don.Don is survived by his big brother, Cliff, and his wife Eleanor, his sons Jeffrey and Monte, his step-daughter Susie, her son, and his nieces and nephews who adored him.Interment with military honors will be held at the Miramar National Cemetery on July 28 at 11:00 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at a later date to accommodate the current CDC recommendations. If you would like to be contacted when we schedule dates, please email Don's Trustee at paulinegetz@gmail.com.



