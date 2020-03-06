|
Donald Robert Heller Escondido Much beloved husband, father, brother, and friend, Donald Robert Heller passed away on February 24, 2020. Donald came to Escondido in 1942 with his mother, Helen, father, Homer, and sister, Marilyn. Both his parents were active in the community, playing a role in the inception of Palomar Hospital and the North County Transit District. Donald continued this legacy, serving on several boards and giving financial support to many local charities. Donald joined the family business, Homer Heller Ford, in 1959, learning the business from the ground up to become president of the company until the sale of the dealership in 2014. He traveled the world, enjoying fishing, hunting and golfing, but he most cherished his time with his wife, children, and extended family. He had a smile for everyone and a great sense of humor that his family and many friends will always cherish. Donald is survived by his wife, Dottie; his five childrenChristine, D.J. (Melanie), Jane, Austin, and Ryan; his sister Marilyn Heller Keast (Col. Don Keast); five grandchildren; one niece; and one nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, and son, William. A memorial service will be held March 19th, 2020, at the California Center for the Arts at 11:30 AM. Donald requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the San Diego Blood Bank or First Tee of San Diego. February 13, 1940 - February 24, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020