Donald T. Bulldog' Rettig El Cajon Donald Rettig passed away peacefully at home on January 9th. Don was born in Minnesota, and moved to San Diego as a young child. He graduated from Helix High School, and worked as a lineman for Pacific Telephone for 39 years. He was an avid racer in his younger days and a car enthusiast all his life. He loved his 1932 Ford Tudor, and cruising it all over San Diego. He was a member of the Clampers, and the Chief's Car Club, and loved to spend time with his many friends. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jane, his children Drummond and Josie, his grandchildren Jack and Alex, and his sisters Inez and Sharon, and their extended families. We miss and love him very much. He was truly one of a kind. July 27, 1936 - January 9, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020