Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Rettig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald T. Rettig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald T. Rettig Obituary
Donald T. Bulldog' Rettig El Cajon Donald Rettig passed away peacefully at home on January 9th. Don was born in Minnesota, and moved to San Diego as a young child. He graduated from Helix High School, and worked as a lineman for Pacific Telephone for 39 years. He was an avid racer in his younger days and a car enthusiast all his life. He loved his 1932 Ford Tudor, and cruising it all over San Diego. He was a member of the Clampers, and the Chief's Car Club, and loved to spend time with his many friends. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jane, his children Drummond and Josie, his grandchildren Jack and Alex, and his sisters Inez and Sharon, and their extended families. We miss and love him very much. He was truly one of a kind. July 27, 1936 - January 9, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -