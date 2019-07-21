San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Featheringill Mortuary - FD- 1083
6322 El Cajon Blvd.
San Diego, CA 92115
619-583-9511
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Wilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Thomas Wilkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Thomas Wilkins Obituary
Donald Thomas Wilkins August 7, 1928 - July 13, 2019 San Diego Don was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and came to San Diego when he was 14 years old. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary. They enjoyed traveling, their animals, and volunteering. He was proud to be part of the San Diego Police Department where he was the Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol Administrator at Mid-City Division. A Celebration of Life will be held at Tom Ham's Lighthouse. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the San Diego Humane Society. Please visit www.featheringillmortuary.com for more information.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Featheringill Mortuary - FD- 1083
Download Now