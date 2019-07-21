|
Donald Thomas Wilkins August 7, 1928 - July 13, 2019 San Diego Don was born in Des Moines, Iowa, and came to San Diego when he was 14 years old. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary. They enjoyed traveling, their animals, and volunteering. He was proud to be part of the San Diego Police Department where he was the Retired Senior Volunteer Patrol Administrator at Mid-City Division. A Celebration of Life will be held at Tom Ham's Lighthouse. In lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the San Diego Humane Society. Please visit www.featheringillmortuary.com for more information.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 21, 2019