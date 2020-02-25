|
Donald Victor Don' Capps November 5, 1934 - February 21, 2020 Oceanside Donald Victor Capps passed away peacefully at Tri-City Medical Center on February 21, 2020. Don' was born in Tulsa, OK, on November 5, 1934. Don was 85 at the time of his death. Don was born to Victor and Nona Capps. He had one younger brother, Bob, who passed away in 1981. After spending most of his formative years in New Plymouth, ID, the family settled in Escondido, CA. Don spent his senior year of high school at Escondido High School. After finishing high school, he moved onto Palomar College, where he received his associate's degree and was class president in his final year. Around the same time, he met Eva Hopkins in 1952. The two then married in a small ceremony in 1954 in the Capps's family home. Don joined the Air Force in 1955 and was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, IL. It was in Rantoul that the couple had their first child, Cheryl (1956-2009). The family moved back to Escondido the same year and had their second child, Cynthia, in 1957. After the Air Force, Don moved into ranching and real estate investing. Don worked in real estate all over San Diego County before retiring in 1975. Don was very committed to the Escondido Boys Club and spent countless hours raising money and collecting food for their cause. Don is survived by his wife, Eva; daughter, Cynthia, and granddaughters, Olivia and Shea. His granddaughters remember him as a playful grandpa who was always ready to teach them about the orange groves, growing tomatoes, and the constellations. A service is being held at Oak Hill Memorial Park on Wednesday, February 26, at 1 pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 25, 2020