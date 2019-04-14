Home

Donald William Detisch

Donald William Detisch May 5, 1941 - March 31, 2019 San Diego On March 31, 2019, Don passed away peacefully. Born May 5, 1941, in Erie, PA, he graduated from Penn State and served as a naval officer. After graduating from Hastings Law School he moved to San Diego where he pursued a 48-year legal career in real property. His loving family includes his wife Sue, daughters Blakeslee, Jennifer, and Sara, and grandchildren Farah, Bizhan, Jesper, and Finley. A memorial service honoring this great man will be held on May 5, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Christ Lutheran Church, 4761 Cass St., 92109, with a celebration of life immediately following at his home.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2019
