Donald William Scott 1921 - 2019 San Diego Donald William Scott lived a full, happy, and complete life and ended it as he lived, quietly, as a gentleman, loving father, and husband to the end. Born July 7, 1921, in Royal Oak, Michigan, he spent his early years in Chicago where he graduated in physics from De Paul University in 1942 and met his wife, Colette. Upon discharge from the Army, where he worked on proximity fuses during WWII, they moved to Des Plaines to raise son Bill and daughter, Diane. There he continued an active life in the Catholic Church and developed an interest in photography and a stellar bowling game. He enhanced every family home with his toolbox and his interest and expertise in how things worked. After a successful career in manufacturing, he and Colette moved to San Diego in 1988 to enjoy many years with their daughter and grandchildren as well as a string of horses who brought him hours of riding pleasure and new friends. After Colette's death in 2001, he later married Carolyn Jones. After her passing, Don enjoyed his final years with his beloved wife Joanne Scott, who survives him. After a lifetime of quiet giving to causes close to his heart, he was selected as Sharp Healthcare's 2012 "Pillar of Philanthropy" for his generosity in supporting Sharp Hospice.In addition to Joanne, Don leaves behind his brother William, William's wife Helen and their sons Michael, Dan, and Bill and their families; son Bill and his wife Melinda and grandchildren Geoffrey, Carrie, and Ginny; daughter Diane and husband John and granddaughters Jessica and Justine, and son Charles and family. Don was a grand guy in every wayinformed, handy with a toolkit, kind, gracious, and funny. We love you, Dad, and we'll all miss you.Memorial Service to be held at El Camino Memorial Sorrento Valley on Thursday, August 1st at 1pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 30, 2019