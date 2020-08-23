Donna B. Prevost

February 10, 1930 - August 13, 2020

Escondido

Donna B. Prevost, 90, died Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born February 10, 1930, in Brookings, South Dakota, she lived in Escondido for over 30 years.As a single mom raising her three children, she worked as a waitress and supported the family-owned construction business "Four Star Construction" in the middle 1980s.She was an avid bowler and belonged to various leagues as well as the 200 Club. She loved cooking, gardening, and family holiday get-togethers.Mrs. Prevost is survived by her children Judy Wood of Portland OR, Jack Landon of Bullhead City AZ, Michael Prevost of Menifee, CA, John Prevost, Jr., of Vista CA, and nine grandchildren.A "Celebration of Life" will be announced in the near future.



