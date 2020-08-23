1/1
Donna B. Prevost
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna B. Prevost
February 10, 1930 - August 13, 2020
Escondido
Donna B. Prevost, 90, died Thursday, August 13, 2020. Born February 10, 1930, in Brookings, South Dakota, she lived in Escondido for over 30 years.As a single mom raising her three children, she worked as a waitress and supported the family-owned construction business "Four Star Construction" in the middle 1980s.She was an avid bowler and belonged to various leagues as well as the 200 Club. She loved cooking, gardening, and family holiday get-togethers.Mrs. Prevost is survived by her children Judy Wood of Portland OR, Jack Landon of Bullhead City AZ, Michael Prevost of Menifee, CA, John Prevost, Jr., of Vista CA, and nine grandchildren.A "Celebration of Life" will be announced in the near future.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved