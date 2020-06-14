Donna Clark-DeGood
Donna Clark-DeGood June 15, 1927 - June 5, 2020 SAN DIEGO Donna was born June 15, 1927, in Salt Lake City and moved to San Diego as a young girl. She passed away on June 5, 2020.After retirement as an office manager, Donna became co-chairperson of the then NAS Miramar Thrift Store which benefited the Navy Relief Society. Donna and her husband, Harlan, dedicated thousands of hours to the running of the very successful thrift store located on the base.Donna is predeceased by her husband, Harlan D. DeGood. She is survived by son, Brian J. Clark (Sally) and daughter, Karen S. Washam (Randy). Donna will forever be remembered by grandchildren, Joshua T. Churchill (Shannon), Timothy L. Churchill, and Ryan G. Washam (Angela) and by great-grandchildren, Brandon and Kali Churchill, and Rylee and Blake Washam.A celebration of life will be held July 26, 2020, at Karen's house in El Cajon (For Info: karen@bwydevelopment.com). Final interment will be with Harlan at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
