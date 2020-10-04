1/
Donna Craig Lucansky
Donna Craig Lucansky
September 7, 1947 - September 12, 2020
Escondido
Donna Craig Lucansky of Escondido, California, passed away on September 12, 2020. She was born in Bryan, Texas, to Irene and Robert Craig on September 7, 1947. A Masters Degree graduate of the University of Texas, she pursued a career as a Special Education Educator and Administrator that spanned more than 40 years. She retired from the Vista Unified School District in 2011 as their Director of Special Education. She also held the post of President of CARS+the statewide organization that promotes the interests of Resource Specialists and Special Day Class Teachersand served on its board for many years. Donna was beloved by all for her kindness, her openness, and her facility to bring conciliation to all. She focused on what would best serve her special education students and never wavered in helping them to achieve their best.Donna married Dan Lucansky in 1983 in Golden, Colorado. They enjoyed traveling the United States and overseas as well.Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her uncle, Jack Craig; and her aunt, Virginia New. She is survived by her husband, Dan; brother-in-law, Dr. Terry Lucansky; niece, Amy de Bord; nephews, Tim de Bord and Jimmy Lucansky; cousins, Susan Rivers and Tom Craig; and second cousins, Ron Craig and Rachel Cavanna.A memorial service will be held on October 10 at 1:00 p.m. at Community Lutheran Church, 3575 E. Valley Parkway in Escondido.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 4, 2020.
