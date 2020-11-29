Donna Ellen Vugrin
August 11, 1933 - November 11, 2020 On November 11, 2020, Donna Ellen Vugrin passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 87 years, after a heroic battle with lung cancer.Donna Ellen Keil was born in Hudson, NY, on August 11, 1933, later moving to Port Carbon, PA. After marrying her childhood sweetheart on August 9, 1952, she joined her husband in San Diego where she began her career as a stellar homemaker. She ran her household with love, supporting her husband while he worked and obtained his doctorate simultaneously, and fostered each of her children's interests. In 1993, after her husband's retirement, she enjoyed activities she was passionate about. With a love for hiking, she and her husband toured England, France, Italy, Ireland and Spain. Donna was also an avid reader and an attendee of symphonies and theater. She was a woman of deep faith and a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church.Donna is survived by her husband and life-long soulmate, Dr. John F. Vugrin; her children Karen Mc Neill, John P. Vugrin and wife, Adriana; and Juliea Brandon and husband, James; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 brothers and 2 sisters, her brother-in-law and wife.This kind and gentle woman, a true confidant and friend, will be remembered with love by all who were blessed by knowing her. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be announced to friends and family at a later time. In keeping with Donna's tradition of kindness and generosity towards others, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donation be made to either the American Cancer Society
or the San Diego Rescue Mission.