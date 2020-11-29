1/1
Donna Ellen Vugrin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share


Donna Ellen Vugrin
August 11, 1933 - November 11, 2020 On November 11, 2020, Donna Ellen Vugrin passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 87 years, after a heroic battle with lung cancer.Donna Ellen Keil was born in Hudson, NY, on August 11, 1933, later moving to Port Carbon, PA. After marrying her childhood sweetheart on August 9, 1952, she joined her husband in San Diego where she began her career as a stellar homemaker. She ran her household with love, supporting her husband while he worked and obtained his doctorate simultaneously, and fostered each of her children's interests. In 1993, after her husband's retirement, she enjoyed activities she was passionate about. With a love for hiking, she and her husband toured England, France, Italy, Ireland and Spain. Donna was also an avid reader and an attendee of symphonies and theater. She was a woman of deep faith and a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church.Donna is survived by her husband and life-long soulmate, Dr. John F. Vugrin; her children Karen Mc Neill, John P. Vugrin and wife, Adriana; and Juliea Brandon and husband, James; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 brothers and 2 sisters, her brother-in-law and wife.This kind and gentle woman, a true confidant and friend, will be remembered with love by all who were blessed by knowing her. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will be announced to friends and family at a later time. In keeping with Donna's tradition of kindness and generosity towards others, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donation be made to either the American Cancer Society or the San Diego Rescue Mission.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East County Mortuary & Cremation Service
374 N Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
(619) 440-9900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East County Mortuary & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved