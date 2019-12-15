|
|
Donna Gay Shillinger August 27, 1935 - December 5, 2019 San Diego Donna Gay Shillinger was the only child of Donald Melcher Zaiser and Hazel Augusta Tornquist. She graduated from Helix High School in 1953, and received a B.A. from the Department of Education at San Diego State College. She served 34 years as a high school teacher in the San Diego Unified and Sweetwater Unified School Districts. Donna was a devoted wife to her husband of sixty-three years, George Lewis Shillinger, Sr. She was a loving mother, and an inspiration to her children and to the many students whom she mentored. Donna is survived by her husband and her three children and their families. These include Donna Maria Shillinger and William Kelley Tuttle, their children, William and Sydney; George Lewis Shillinger V and Christine O'Rourke Shillinger, and their children, Siena, George, and John ("Jack"); and Rosetta Marie Shillinger and John Barrows Moule.Donna's passing leaves a huge void in our hearts but her spirit will always be with us. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all. Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 21 from 11 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Beardsley-Mitchell Funeral Home, 1818 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego, CA 92107. Viewings will be held at the same location from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20 and from 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 15, 2019