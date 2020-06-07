Donna J. Sheehan
Donna J. Sheehan August 31, 1936 - May 23, 2020 San Diego Donna J. Sheehan, a teacher, business professional, wife, and mother, of Leesburg, Virginia, and Estero, Florida, passed away May 23, 2020, in Boise, Idaho.Upon graduation from the University of Illinois, she embarked on the first of many great adventures by moving to San Diego, California, and taking a teaching job at the elementary school on Coronado Island. While teaching in Coronado, she met a young Air Force Officer (Brian Sheehan) who became her husband and partner in the many adventures that followed. After leaving San Diego, and after making stops in Los Angeles, Boston, Bangkok, and Kaneohe, Hawaii, Donna settled into home life with three small children outside of Washington DC. Donna is survived by her three sons: David (Marcia) of Fairfax, VA; Jeffrey of Boise, ID; and Scott (Cece), of Broomfield, CO. Donna is also survived by nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Brian, sister Carol and her parents Stanley and Lillian. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made in the name of Donna J. Sheehan to the Wounded Warrior Project. Funeral ceremonies will be held at Arlington National Cemetery, Virginia at a later date. Online condolences and fond memories of Donna may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
