Donna Jean Steffe September 15, 1925 - September 3, 2019 San Diego Donna Jean Steffe passed away on September 3, 2019, in San Diego, CA.She was born September 15, 1925, on a farm in Butler, IN, to James Ernest Olds and Clarissa Cordelia Olds. She was the youngest of four surviving girls. In 1942, Donna's senior year of high school, the family sold the farm and moved to town. Donna loved this special house with indoor plumbing and heat, and lived to see this become a home for five generations of the Olds family.In the midst of WWII, while Donna was keeping the books for Marshall's Garment Factory in Butler, she met a local Army Air Corp pilot, Don Steffe, who was home on leave. As Don shipped out to Europe via New York, he sent her the sheet music to the song, "Always" by Irwin Berlin along with a persuasive personal message. Marriage followed in 1945.Family life began in Angola, IN, while Don finished college. A trailer park, home to seven other college couples, housed their 12-foot trailer. The first two daughters, Terrie and Jacque, were born during the college years.The Steffes then moved to Litchfield, MI where two more daughters were born, Peggy and Jayne. During this time Donna was active in the Methodist church, volunteered on election committees, and typed articles for The Gazette paper. In 1961, following Don's engineering career, the family moved to La Mesa, CA where son, Joseph, was born. The family then moved to San Jose, CA, where they remained for many years until returning to El Cajon, CA for retirement. Donna loved her family, church, her piano, books, and fashion with all its accessories. She loved her part-time jobs that allowed her to provide little extras for the family. Jobs came easily as Donna's poise, gracious personality, and suburb organization skills were undeniable strengths. She was especially proud of her years working in Silicone Valley as an administrative assistant to a group of engineers with Four-Phase and Motorola.During her lifetime, Donna endured multiple hardships and loss of family. She persevered with faith, courage, and determination.Donna was predeceased in death by her husband, Don; daughters, Jacque and Jayne, and son, Joseph. She is survived by her daughters, Terrie and husband James Harrell II, MD, and Peggy and husband Ernest Hintz; numerous devoted grandchildren; great grandchildren, and nieces.Burial service will take place in Butler, IN.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019