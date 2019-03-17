Home

Donna Joy Funke June 15, 1949 - March 11, 2019 El Cajon Donna Joy (Becker) Funke, age 69, went to her eternal home to embrace Jesus and is now rejoicing and praising Him in His heavenly presence. She graduated from Kings College NY and Columbia University Nursing School, she also served in the Army Nurse Corps. She married Carl in '73, they had three daughters. Settled in San Diego, Donna was an ER nurse at Grossmont Hospital for 30 years. She enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking, swimming, Bible studies, RV camping and her prayer quilt ministry. She loved her dear friends and family. Donna, a faithful and humble servant, was forever healed from cancer when she passed into glory surrounded by her family at home.Survived by her husband, Carl; daughters, Carolyn (Bucky) Handley, Julie Funke, and Amanda (Brien) Harmon; her dog Doodles; and her grand-puppies, Lucas, Wrigley and Cooper. Memorial service will be on March 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Bethel Seminary Chapel 6116 Arosa St., San Diego, CA 92115.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019
