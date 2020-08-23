Donna Louise Pace

1929 - 2020

San Diego

Donna Louise Pace died peacefully on August 9, 2020. Donna was born in Los Angeles in 1929. She graduated from John Marshall High School in 1947. She married John William Christy, Jr. in 1949, and had two sons, John William Christy III, and Thomas Merrett Christy.She later re-married James Robert Pace, and they shared a loving and happy relationship until Donna' s passing.Donna enjoyed people, travel, and a life-long love of learning. She will be remembered as a loving and supportive mother, a kind and gentle person, and a decent and honest human being, who was always cheerful, courteous and respectful.



