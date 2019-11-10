|
Dorcas Wells Dori' Rodi-Shryock May 13, 1942 - October 23, 2019 Laguna Beach Dorcas "Dori" Wells Rodi-Shryock of Laguna Beach, CA, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at age 77 after a short battle with cancer. Born in Los Angeles, CA, on May 13, 1942, she was the oldest child of John Earle and Ruth Brown Wells, grew up in Arcadia and attended Whittier College (B.A. 64). Dori had a passion for people and education. She began her career as an elementary school teacher, and after moving to San Diego worked for 25 years as Director of Admissions at Francis W. Parker School. In retirement, Dori joined the Board of Trustees at Whittier College. Dori was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles Shryock, and ex-husband Hollis Moore; survived by daughter Melissa (JP) Leasure, grandchildren Katie, Amanda, and John Leasure; brother Winfield (Melinda) Wells, nephew Eric (Antonella) Wells, niece Amanda (Chris) Lovrien, great-nephew and -nieces Atlas, Mieke and Alessia Wells; partner Frank Olson; step-daughter Charmaine (Sean) Bailey, step-grandchildren Lily and Mac Bailey; brother-in-law Bob Shryock, sister-in-law Nancy (Joe) Jordan; and "sister-of-the-heart" Susie Rodi. She is cherished by her many friends and colleagues in Sacramento and San Diego. There will be a memorial service on November 30, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dori's name to the USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center at www.uscnorris.com/support.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019