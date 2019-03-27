Doree Evanoff September 23, 1932 - March 5, 2019 Sun City, CA Doree Evanoff passed away at Sun City Gardens on March 5, 2019. She was born Ruth Dolores Pivin in Pawtucket, RI on September 23, 1932. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Jeffrey) Pivin of Bristol, RI. She is survived by her brother, David of Phoenix, AZ, nephews, David Jr. (Lisa) and Jeffrey Pivin (Emily), grand-nieces, Emma, Dana, and Zoe, and grand-nephew Zakary, all of Phoenix. She was preceded by her husband of 34 years, Rev/Dr. Alexander Evanoff, an Ordained Minister at Christward Ministry of Escondido, CA and The United Church of Christ in Sun City, CA.In a career that took her from New York City to Seattle and ultimately to Escondido and Sun City, Doree had been an airline stewardess, travel agent and lay minister. In Escondido, Doree met her husband, the Rev. Dr. Alexander Evanoff, a literature professor and Christian minister. With her sensitivity and capabilities, she successfully helped many persons to arrange tours to the South Pacific, Mexico and throughout the world. Alex and Doree moved to Sun City where they expanded their work by planning and arranging cruises and air travel trips for others. Doree also taught courses in Travel Tourist Highlights, and World Geography at Mount San Jacinto College, in nearby Menifee and Hemet.Both Alex and Doree worked together with the Senior Pastor of the Sun City United Church of Christ on January 2, 2000. In 2001 the U.C.C. Conference approved Doree to become a Licensed Lay Minister in the Sun City church, and she continued her work in the Pastoral Care ministry after the passing of her husband in 2007.A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday March 30, 2019 at The Christward Ministry at Questhaven Retreat, 20560 Questhaven Road, San Marcos, CA 92078. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary