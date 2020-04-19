|
Doris A. Thelin January 16, 1924 - April 13, 2020 Escondido Doris A. Thelin, 96, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, in Escondido, CA. She was born January 16, 1924, on a farm in Winfred, South Dakota. Doris was number 6 of 7 daughters born to Gustaf and Mabel Palmquist all of whom are now deceased. Doris is survived by her daughter Jodeane (Jody), son Gregory, daughter-in-law Kathy, 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Doris moved to California in 1945 and in 1946 married Arthur L. Thelin. When they retired they moved to Escondido in 1984. Doris and Art were very active in the church. She loved music, especially gospel quartets, and the Crimson River Quartet was her favorite. She played the piano and trombone. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 circumstances. For more information please visit alhiser-comer.com.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020