More Obituaries for Doris Boone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Boone

Doris Boone Obituary
Doris Dodo' Boone April 16, 1927 - December 12, 2019 San Diego Doris, "Dodo" loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away with family by her side on December 12th 2019. Dodo was born in South Bend, Indiana on April 16th 1927 to her parents Zina and Gilford and had two brothers Jack and Gil who have all preceded her in death. She excelled in high school and furthered her education at the University of Louisville in Kentucky where she met the love of her life Jimmy on a blind date. Jimmy joined the navy and they both moved across the country to San Diego, CA where he was stationed. They settled in the Loma Portal neighborhood where she resided in the same home for almost 70 years. Doris was actively involved in her community, Church and children's activities. She was a Cub Scout den mother, Little league team mother, Brownie and Girl Scout leader and president of the mothers club. Doris spent over 20 years working at the Point Loma community Presbyterian church where she was famously known as "Mrs B." She was also active in her church at St Charles Borromeo and spent 30 years in the choir and altar guild. Dodo and Jimmy were happily married for 57 years before he passed in 2004. They share 5 kids, 18 grandkids and 13 great grandkids. Dodo was incredibly loving, sweet, funny and caring. She was adored by everyone she knew and will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019
