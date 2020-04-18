|
Doris E. Adams July 6, 1929 - March 31, 2020 Escondido Doris E. Adams, 90, of New Foundland, NJ, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 31, 2020 in Escondido, CA. She lived for the past 30 years in the community of Vista Valley Country Club. Doris was born to Arthur Barber and Eva Little on July 6, 1929. Doris had great faith in the Lord. She shared with her granddaughter the night she passed, that she had a wonderful life, complete with love and more adventures she could ever dream of having. Doris E. Adams was preceded in death by Randy Russo I (son), Randy II (son), Bonnie Murphy (sister), Walter Badaracco (spouse), Gerald Adams (spouse), and Walter Swanson (partner). Doris E. Adams is survived by Nancy K. Steiner (daughter), Joshua A. Croland (grandson), and Melissa R. Croland-Brandt (granddaughter). Please make donations in memory to Emmanuel Faith Church (https://efcc.org/give/). The family of Doris wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Lesley Markowski, Ursula Kramer, Dr. Emmett Lee, Westmont Town Court and Light Bridge Hospice.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 18, 2020