Doris Flora Starkey December 15, 1927 - March 7, 2019 Santa Rosa Our loving mom, Doris Flora Starkey, passed from complications of a broken hip in Santa Rosa, CA. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was a first-generation citizen to the United States after her parents, Philip and Theresa Helleis, emigrated from Hungary. Doris moved with her parents to San Diego where she graduated from Grossmont High School and attended SDSU, and then worked in the medical industry until she met and married John P. Starkey "Jack." The Starkeys originally resided in Mission Bay where they built and managed Bayfront apartments, but then relocated to Point Loma soon after their son and daughter were born. In addition to raising a family, Doris volunteered with charities including: The Charity Ball, Junior League, and Wednesday Club. Doris was loyal to her circle of friends. She loved playing tennis and was an avid reader with a quick wit. The Starkeys traveled extensively with the San Diego Chamber of Commerce and friends and enjoyed time spent in Borrego, Mammoth, Hawaii, and Park City, UT. After the loss of her husband, Jack, in 2008, Doris lived in Seattle and Santa Rosa to be close to her daughter, Janet, and her husband, A.P. Mrs. Starkey is survived by son, Jay Starkey (Stacy), and their three daughters, Janet Marsten (A.P.), and his two grown children, and her stepdaughter, Kristina Starkey, and her three children. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary