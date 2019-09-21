Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Kossy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris L. Kossy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris L. Kossy Obituary
Doris L. Dutchie' Kossy March 8, 2019 - September 12, 2019 San Diego Doris "Dutchie" Lorraine Kossy, 100 years old, died Thursday, September 12, in San Diego. Dutchie was born in Chicago and moved to San Diego in 1948, with her husband, Milton. She was an accomplished tennis player, and she and Milt were avid golfers. She was a member of Congregation Beth Israel for over 60 years and was a long-time member of Hadassah. She is survived by a daughter, Judith Kossy (David Perry); son, Phillip Kossy (Ginger); and grandchildren, Drew and Lauren, as well as by David's sons, Clayton and Evan. She will be remembered for her generosity and strong support for others, as well as her wit, spirit, and energy. The family thanks the nurses and staff at Canyon Villas who tenderly cared for Dutchie in her last few years. Services were held September 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Jewish Family Service or to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.