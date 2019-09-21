|
Doris L. Dutchie' Kossy March 8, 2019 - September 12, 2019 San Diego Doris "Dutchie" Lorraine Kossy, 100 years old, died Thursday, September 12, in San Diego. Dutchie was born in Chicago and moved to San Diego in 1948, with her husband, Milton. She was an accomplished tennis player, and she and Milt were avid golfers. She was a member of Congregation Beth Israel for over 60 years and was a long-time member of Hadassah. She is survived by a daughter, Judith Kossy (David Perry); son, Phillip Kossy (Ginger); and grandchildren, Drew and Lauren, as well as by David's sons, Clayton and Evan. She will be remembered for her generosity and strong support for others, as well as her wit, spirit, and energy. The family thanks the nurses and staff at Canyon Villas who tenderly cared for Dutchie in her last few years. Services were held September 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Jewish Family Service or to the .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019