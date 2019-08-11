|
Doris Lorene Smith January 11, 1924 - June 19, 2019 San Diego Doris Lorene Smith passed away quietly in her home in San Diego, California, on June 19, 2019, at the age of 95. Doris was born on January 11, 1924, to her parents, Emmett and Minnie Lee Bettis, in Sewal, Iowa, the third of four children. Doris was lovingly laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery on July 1, 2019, by her family and friends.She was the first of her family to move to San Diego, arriving during the war years early in 1942. She and other family members who followed worked for Consolidated Aircraft Corporation, aiding the war effort. She was head clerk there, then Accounts Clerk for Project Headquarters for the Public Housing Administration, eventually resigning her position to raise her family and become a homemaker after her children were born. She later became a real estate agent, and finally, a secretary with the San Diego County of Education from which she retired.Doris was an active member of two horticultural clubs both the Fern and Begonia Societies benefitted from her efforts.She was also engaged in many social clubs throughout the years; she was a member of a philanthropic sorority, dinner and dance clubs, women's groups, and served the PTA throughout her children's educations, including a term as president. Doris grew to know many more members of the community through her reoccurring poll work.Doris was the last surviving member of her siblings: two brothers and one sister.She leaves behind her four children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She is dearly missed.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019