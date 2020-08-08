Please accept my heartfelt condolences. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. I'm so sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort be with you during this difficult time to comfort you and give you strength.
C K
August 11, 2019
Doris was a very sweet lady and mother to all of us neighborhood kids. I will always remember her fondly.
Mark Ring
