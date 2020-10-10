1/1
Dorothy Ann Cronan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Dorothy Ann Cronan.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel Humphrey
753 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91910
6194259111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 7, 2020
Dearest Dorothy, It's difficult to believe that one year has already passed since you left us. It was such a shock that you slipped away so quickly and quietly. We miss you but we're so grateful that you didn't have to live through this horrible COVID pandemic. That would have been terrible. I'm sure you're at peace now and reunited with all of the family members who have already left us. Missing you today and always. Love, Martha
Martha Murphy
Family
October 13, 2019
Dorothy Ann was my sweet aunt who lived longer than her other 2 sisters...my mother, Gertrude, and her sister, Margaret. It is amazing that she made it to the age of 97 years old. Quite an accomplishment. We miss her and it seems quite different without her, but I'm happy that she can now be with her sisters and other family members and friends who have gone before her. We've seen tons of hummingbirds flying around our backyard since she passed and she loved hummingbirds. May she rest in peace.
Martha Murphy
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved