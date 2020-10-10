Dorothy Ann was my sweet aunt who lived longer than her other 2 sisters...my mother, Gertrude, and her sister, Margaret. It is amazing that she made it to the age of 97 years old. Quite an accomplishment. We miss her and it seems quite different without her, but I'm happy that she can now be with her sisters and other family members and friends who have gone before her. We've seen tons of hummingbirds flying around our backyard since she passed and she loved hummingbirds. May she rest in peace.

Martha Murphy