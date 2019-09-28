|
|
Dorothy Ann Fevold December 7, 1932 - September 18, 2019 SAN DIEGO Dorothy Ann Fevold passed away September 18, 2019, at her home in San Diego. A memorial service will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 1761 Cass St. San Diego on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at 2:00pm. Memorial gifts may be given to Christ Lutheran Church.Dorothy Ann Fevold was born on December 7, 1932, at her parents home. She was the youngest of three children, born to Norwegian parents, Lawrence and Grace Fevold. She was baptized on New Year's Day, January 1, 1933, by Pastor B. A. Olson at the old Badger Lutheran Church, which was right behind their home in the small town of Badger, Iowa. Later beautiful flagstone church was built where Dorothy was confirmed March 19, 1978, by Rev. Palmer World.She attended a two room school in Badger all eight grades with only three classmates and then had 266 classmates in Fort Dodge High School. She continued her education at the University of Northern Iowa, graduating in 1953, with a two year teaching certificate. After teaching two years in Humboldt, Iowa, Dorothy attended Luther College, Decorah, Iowa, earning her BA, graduating in 1956. Looking for adventure, she and her sister, Marilyn, flew to Europe, where Dorothy taught at Mannheim Military Base in Germany, and Marilyn taught in France.Returning to the United States she moved to San Diego where she enjoyed teaching, beginning at Logan, Farnham, and her favorite MacDowell Elementary. Dorothy, who like her mom who taught in a country school in Iowa, cared for each child as if they were her own. Dorothy was an active member of the House of Norway in Balboa Park and traveled to Norway several times. She was a world traveler with many friends joining in. She worked part-time at Seaport Village's Scandinavian store, volunteered at Christ Lutheran, crocheted baby blankets and caps for newborns in hospitals and knit scarves and hats for the homeless which she brought to her church when the homeless were housed for a week, letting them choose the colors they liked.Dorothy is survived by one brother, Lawrence Richard (Shirley), nephew, Alan Fevold and niece, Annie Fevold Simpson. Dorothy's sister Marilyn was a close companion in all her endeavors.Preceding her in death were her parents, Lawrence and Grace Fevold, sister Marilyn Beth Fevold, and other family members, Steve Stewart, Charlie Simpson, and Jenna Benzel.A second memorial service will be held at Badger Lutheran Church with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 28, 2019