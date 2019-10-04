San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
More Obituaries for Dorothy Besker Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Besker Miller

Dorothy Besker Miller Obituary
Dorothy Dottie' Besker Miller January 14, 1928 - September 25, 2019 Chula Vista Dorothy Besker Miller Dottie' of Chula Vista was born on January 14, 1928, and passed away on September 25, 2019. A successful business woman, she loved and married three men, Ralph Struck, Nick Besker, and John Miller. All three were taken in death before her. In her final days, she made this note in her journal. "This woman loves people and enjoys watching the world go by through good friends and family, the fellowship of Altrusa, Hospice, Sharp, and Scripps Hospital Support groups. Slowed down activities means no dancing, but she continues to enjoy the opportunity of being an Altrusan, investment, and learning, reading, writing, crafts, cooking, theater, and music."She had countless friends whom she loved like family. She is survived by four nephews; and a niece; along with their wives, and children.She left her mark on her community, friends, and family. She will long be remembered.Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 10, 2019, in the Rose Chapel of Glenn Abbey at 3838 Bonita Road, Bonita, CA 91902. Visitation will be available 5:00 9:00 PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 4, 2019
