Dorothy Elaine Davis San Diego Dorothy passed away at her beloved Pacific Beach home. Happily married to George Davis for 67 years. Sister of Bob, Jean and Hazel Scherner. Loving mother to her sons George Jr. and Steve and their wives Karen and Patti. Grandmother of Amy, Brian, Craig, Eric and Laura. Great Grandmother of six. A fulfilled and wonderful life. January 7, 1926 - April 27, 2020



