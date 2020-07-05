1/
Dorothy Elizabeth Kruse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Elizabeth Kruse August 5, 1925 - June 18, 2020 Born and raised in New Jersey, she also lived in Florida, Colorado and California. Dot was a happy and energetic woman who loved her family and friends. She passed away in San Diego and she was preceded in death by her husband Jack, son Jay, and daughter in law Carol. She is survived by her loving grandsons Jeff (Kimberly), Greg, and adoring great-grandchildren Juliana and Jaden. She will be sorely missed. Rest in peace. Condolences may be passed along to the family atj.kruse303@gmail.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved