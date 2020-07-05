Dorothy Elizabeth Kruse August 5, 1925 - June 18, 2020 Born and raised in New Jersey, she also lived in Florida, Colorado and California. Dot was a happy and energetic woman who loved her family and friends. She passed away in San Diego and she was preceded in death by her husband Jack, son Jay, and daughter in law Carol. She is survived by her loving grandsons Jeff (Kimberly), Greg, and adoring great-grandchildren Juliana and Jaden. She will be sorely missed. Rest in peace. Condolences may be passed along to the family atj.kruse303@gmail.com.



