Dorothy G. Wheeler June 27, 1918 - August 24, 2019 San Diego Dorothy Elizabeth Griswold Wheeler, age 101, passed away peacefully August 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robertson Bent Wheeler, in 1989. Loving the ocean, they spent many happy days sailingfirst, in their Columbia 29, then she, in her Sabot, sailing with friends from the San Diego Yacht Club, of which she was a life member. Other activities included bicycling, sewing clothes, crafts and quilts. A lover of life, friends and activities, as well as books, she was an avid reader until her passing. She is survived by two daughters, four grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Her final farewell and resting place will be at sea. Waving farewell to the boat will take place October 4, 2019 between 11:45 and noon from the Tunaman's Memorial, located just west of the fishing pier at the southwest end of Shelter Island, facing the Bay.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019