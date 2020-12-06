Dorothy J Butcher

July 28, 1925 - November 24, 2020

San Diego

Dorothy J. Butcher (nee Haeger), born in Oak Park, Illinois, passed away in La Mesa, California on November 24 at age 95. She is survived by a son Bradley (Heidi) Butcher of Cypress, Ca., four grandchildren Timothy Brown of England and Hilary Brown of Italy and Kristin and Megan Butcher, niece Jane Anne Adams and nephew Jim (Mary) Adams and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, William Butcher, and their daughter, Beverly Butcher. Dorothy was a 67 year resident of San Diego, retiring in 1986 after a career with the San Diego City Schools. She had a love of baseball, first as a kid with her hometown Chicago Cubs, then with the Padres. With husband Bill, she traveled extensively across the US, and was very proud when they completed their trek to see the Padres play in every National League ballpark. She had a love of music and met her husband in the church choir in Chicago. She continued to sing in the choir at San Carlos Methodist for many years.With the pandemic, a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the American Red Cross or to San Carlos United Methodist Church.



