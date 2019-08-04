|
Dorothy Jane Riggs May 22, 1926 - July 29, 2019 SAN DIEGO Dorothy Jane Riggs, 93, died July 29 in San Diego. She was born on May 22, 1926 in Texas.She earned a Doctorate at Kansas University in 1966 and taught at San Diego State University from 1966 until her retirement in 1992.Dorothy is survived by daughters, Beverly, Patricia and Rebecca, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles O. Holman, Jr. in 1958 and by her second husband, Mack Vinson, in 2011.Thanks to Grossmont Gardens and Rose Garden Terrace (Julie, Jill and Josie) for their wonderful care.A private service will be held.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019