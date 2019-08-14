Home

Dorothy Jean Page

Dorothy Jean Page March 10, 1930 - August 5, 2019 Pacific Beach Dorothy passed away peacefully on August 5th. Dorothy Jean Page was born at Mercy Hospital, San Diego on March 10, 1930, to Lester and Emma Page, early Pacific Beach residents. Dorothy graduated with honors from La Jolla High School and attended San Diego State University, where she became a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She had one brother, Lester Frank Page, who predeceased her during the Korean War. When her brother joined the U.S. Air Force as a fighter pilot, Dorothy went to work for General Dynamics to do her part in the war effort. She learned to read blueprints and traveled extensively as a trusted quality control expert until she retired over thirty years later. In retirement, Dorothy enjoyed friends, family, and travel. Her only disappointment was that she and the Air Force were never able to locate the remains of her brother and bring him home.On August 16, 2019, at 10:30 am, Dorothy will be interred at the Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019
