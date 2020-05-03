Dorothy Jean Richey In memory of Dorothy Jean Richey (Chambers), who left this earth to be with our Lord and Savior on July 3, 2017. She will always be loved by her husband John Richey, daughter Kim Richey, grandson John and a host of sisters and friends.This is a parting love token to her by our family to say that we love you and miss you very much my darling, you will always be in our hearts. The 63 years we were together were the very best ever and you filled my heart with love fully. May you rest in peace. May 4, 1935 - July 3, 2017



