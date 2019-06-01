Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jeanne Tomlinson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Jeanne Tomlinson Obituary
Dorothy Jeanne Tomlinson Chula Vista After a brief illness, Dorothy Jeanne (Clutter) Tomlinson joined her husband Bob in eternal peace. Dorothy graduated from La Jolla High in 1945 and from San Diego State College in 1949. She married Robert E. Tomlinson, and together they had four children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She and Bob loved to dance, to travel, and to hold hands. Dorothy was a great cook, a devoted mother, and a loving wife. She will be missed. March 22, 1927 - May 8, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 1 to June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.