Dorothy Jeanne Tomlinson Chula Vista After a brief illness, Dorothy Jeanne (Clutter) Tomlinson joined her husband Bob in eternal peace. Dorothy graduated from La Jolla High in 1945 and from San Diego State College in 1949. She married Robert E. Tomlinson, and together they had four children, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She and Bob loved to dance, to travel, and to hold hands. Dorothy was a great cook, a devoted mother, and a loving wife. She will be missed. March 22, 1927 - May 8, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 1 to June 2, 2019