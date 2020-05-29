Robert, we were so sorry to read about your Mom. She and your Dad were such kind people. One Sunday they invited us over for breakfast and we still remember that breakfast! Dorothy was such a good cook and a warm person. As we drove off, Peter remarked how sweet it was that your Mom and Dad were holding hands as they walked back into the house. We remember them fondly.
Peter and Ann Aylward
In memory of Dorothy Jeanne Tomlinson.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 29, 2020.