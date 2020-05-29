Dorothy Jeanne Tomlinson
In memory of Dorothy Jeanne Tomlinson.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 15, 2019
Robert, we were so sorry to read about your Mom. She and your Dad were such kind people. One Sunday they invited us over for breakfast and we still remember that breakfast! Dorothy was such a good cook and a warm person. As we drove off, Peter remarked how sweet it was that your Mom and Dad were holding hands as they walked back into the house. We remember them fondly.

Peter and Ann Aylward
June 2, 2019
I just found out that my dear aunt Dorothy had passed. It is heartbreaking however I have so many fond memories of this beautiful caring person. Dorothy and uncle Bob a big part of my earlier life. We used to have reunions back in the old days and I always enjoyed being with them. I love them both.
Jiim Tomlinson
June 1, 2019
It's comforting to know at a time like this, when we turn to our creator he can really give us the strength we need to get through each day. My prayers are with all those affected by the loss of your dear loved one.
With my deepest sympathy,
Monalisa M
