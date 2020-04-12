|
Dorothy Jeannette Ellington June 27, 1938 - April 2, 2020 San Diego Dorothy "Dori," a resident of San Diego since 1959, was born in Chelsea, MA. She lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved music and dance, rescuing stray animals, knitting and crocheting, and growing a variety of orchids and plants. She will fondly be remembered for sharing her beautifully handcrafted hats, booties, blankets, and scarfs, to friends and hospitals in the community.She is survived by her spouse of 46 years, Dewey Ellington; daughter, Brenda, and grandchildren, Nicole and Samantha.Services are pending.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020