Dorothy Julie' Kelly



Oceanside

Julie died peacefully @ home. She proudly served as a Red Cross nurse in UK during WW2. Julie is survived by her only child Jenny Kelly & brother Peter Judd in UK. April 24, 1925 - August 18, 2020



