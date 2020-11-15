Dorothy L. Poppe

July 31, 1921 - October 19, 2020

CARLSBAD

Dorothy Lucille Ziegenfelder was born in Minster, OH, and grew up in St. Marys, OH. She was the second child of Laura Anderson Ziegenfelder and Frederick Ziegenfelder. Dorothy's first job was selling movie tickets until she became a teller in a local bank. She was introduced to Carl Poppe at a New Year's Eve party hosted by Ruth Kuck, Carl's sister. Dorothy and Carl were married on April 25, 1948. It was the beginning of a 72-year love story a love affair that survived until her last moment on this earth when she passed away at 99 years old at home with Carl at her side. When first married, Dorothy and Carl moved to Toledo, Ohio. Carl worked as a mechanical engineer after four years in the Navy, studying at Rensselear Polytechnic Institute and graduating from Bowling Green State University. Dorothy found a job at a Toledo bank until the birth of their first child, Jeff. Dorothy became a homemaker, and Bruce, the second son, was born two years later. Twenty years later, Dorothy and Carl left their 'hearts' and extended families in Ohio and moved to Charlotte, NC. A few years later, to Arlington Heights, IL, as Carl advanced in his engineering career. In 1983, Dorothy and Carl moved west to Carlsbad, CA, when Carl found a job near Jeff, his wife, Anita, and their four children. Dorothy spent many hours babysitting Jeff and Anita's young children and watching Katrina and Jillian's ballet performances. Lots of Nutcrackers! Dorothy and Carl were devoted members of San Dieguito United Methodist Church for over 30 years. Dorothy so enjoyed counting - she volunteered to count and record the church offerings every week for over a dozen years. She enjoyed the close friendships developed at the church over all those years. She loved playing card games and was unbeatable when playing Pinochle and Bridge with her friends. No party or family gathering ended without a game of Euchre that she loved playing with Carl, Anita, and Jeff, friends, and grandchildren. Dorothy rarely lost a game, and, in her life-long 'counting' passion, she loved counting cards and keeping score. Dorothy had a passion for needlework. She knitted hundreds of blankets for friends and family and for disadvantaged newborn babes in local hospitals. She also created many beautiful cross-stitched items, including pillows, wall art, ornaments, and tablecloths. She was so proficient in her artwork. Dorothy is survived by her husband, Carl, Bruce, Houston TX, Jeff and Anita in Bellevue WA, their four adult children Jonathan, Seattle WA, Katrina (and husband, Abe Lloyd), Bellingham WA, Jillian, Seattle WA, and Derek, Berlin Germany, and two great-grandchildren, Kaz and Mila, Seattle WA.A memorial service celebrating Dorothy's life will be at Dorothy and Carl's home at 3007 Quebrada Circle, Carlsbad CA, on Sunday, November 15 at 1PM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store