Dorothy Louise 'Dottie' Grimes



San Diego

She was always 'Dottie' to those that knew her. Dottie passed away at Kaiser-Zion Hospital after a long battle with breast cancer. A lifelong resident, Dottie was born to Delbert A. Grimes and Dorothy N. (Pascoe) Grimes in San Diego, California. After high school Dottie pursued her passion and enjoyed a lifelong profession as a Hairdresser. She was mentored well on her first job and became a franchise owner of The Great Haircut Place which later became The Upper Cut. Wanting to simplify, she sold her business and rented chairs at three salons in the Hillcrest-North Park communities. In her fifty-plus year career the clientele continued to grow and allowed her to remain independent. If they could not come to the shop, she would travel to them. Dottie always had a curious, generous and direct nature that operated often without a buffer. Her clients, co-workers and friends adored her and she formed lasting friendships with many of them. We will miss you beloved sister, aunt and friend. Rest in Peace.Dottie is survived by her brother Robert Jon Grimes of Poway, CA, nephews (Mark, Gary, Daniel) and nieces (Alaina, Tacie, Erienne). Siblings Raymond Arthur, Delbert Allan Jr., Delores Jean and Stanley Earl pre-deceased her. Per her wishes, Dottie will be cremated and the ashes cast into the sea. There will be no viewing or ceremony. Donations in her name are suggested to the National Breast Council Foundation. December 30, 1949 - October 3, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store