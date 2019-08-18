|
Dorothy Margaret Dodie' Hoelzle May 2, 1932 - August 2, 2019 Vista Dorothy, affectionately known as Grandma Dode, passed away at the age of 87 in her home from natural causes on Friday, August 2, 2019. Dodie was born in La Jolla, California, on May 2, 1932, and was raised in San Diego County her whole life, while living in Vista for the past 57 years. She was a loving wife to Jack, her husband of 43 years, a veteran, who passed away in May of 2018. She is survived by her sister Gayle Beard, 4 children, Diane Duffy, John Duffy, Debby Johnson, and James Duffy, 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, and "oodles" of other family that she loved as her own. She was preceded in death by her parents Harriet Bowman and Robley Walter, her brother Robley "Bob" Walter, and her son Joseph Duffy. Dodie left a timeless legacy, having made countless beautiful and heartfelt quilts for all of her loved ones. She also enjoyed helping her late husband manage their rental properties, always giving special attention to their tenant relationships. She always made her family and friends feel loved and was selfless in everything she did. Having touched everyone she met, Dodie will be missed immensely, and our world will be a little less bright without her. She taught us all that fostering close relationships will provide long-term purpose and happiness in our lives. In her words, to all that loved her... Toodles! A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 11am at Cornerstone Christian Church, 1010 Crestview Road in Vista. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the , in memory of Dodie's late husband Jack.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019