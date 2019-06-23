Dorothy P. Buckley November 19, 1925 - April 23, 2019 San Diego Dorothy Buckley passed peacefully after living a long full life spreading joy to others. Always ready with a smile and an encouraging comment, she was warm and engaging up to her final day on Earth. A happy child in Los Angeles, Dorothy Phillips excelled in school and went on to graduate from UCLA. In her senior year, she met the love of her life, Frank Buckley. They wed the following year, and truly enjoyed the life they built during their 63 years together. Dorothy was an adoring daughter to her parents; a lifelong friend to her sister; a wonderful wife to Frank; a loving mother to her children; a favorite aunt to her niece and nephew, Joy and Michael; and a doting grandmother to her grandchildren Phillip, Shannon, and Katherine. In Heaven she rejoins her parents, Jack and Isabelle; her husband, Frank; and her son, Kevin. While her death leaves a void in the lives of her sister, Jacqueline; son, Brian; and daughter-in-law, Ruthanne, her life inspires all whose days were brightened by her wide smile, warm enthusiasm, and upbeat attitude. A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, June 29 at Palisades Presbyterian Church, 6301 Birchwood Street, San Diego. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary