|
|
Dorothy Dot' Prange September 13, 1933 - June 12, 2019 San Diego She was almost 5'7", with blonde hair and brown eyes, and always trim. She was a beauty in her youth, and a class act in her senior years; her good looks, however, could be easily missed as her intelligence and sharp wit stole your attention right away. Dorothy Prange's hair was always perfect, her clothes stylish, and her home lovely. Yet, she wasn't obsessive about any of it. She had an easy sophistication and a genuine interest in everything. Even in her 80s, she was always ready for a lunch at Nordstrom's, a chat over a cup of coffee, or to see a play at the Old Globe. Dot, as her friends called her, loved playing bridge and mahjong as well as hosting luncheons and holiday parties. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with family. Her husband, Bill, who passed away in 2016, shared her passion for creating a loving and supportive family life. Holidays were artfully created: terrific food, perfect decorations, family chatter and games that became traditions treasured by her children and grandchildren. A former teacher, she was always there to correct a paper or listen to a speech. Privately, Dorothy read voraciously and was a terrific writer. Family friends would comment about the cards she sent them, saying that hers were the most touching or meaningful of all they received. Dot was a smart, loyal, friend, wife and mother. She also cared deeply and was generous with her time and energy. After surviving breast cancer, she drove cancer patients to appointments and volunteered at a Rescue Mission. She was always available to support others who faced the same battle, though, personally, she preferred not to dwell on the past. How proud we were to be Dorothy's children. How blessed we were to grow up in a house filled with love, humor, and traditions. She elevated daily rituals, big and small from toast and coffee in the morning to chips and salsa by the pool not to impress, but to celebrate life. As her family and friends, we were part of her (life) party and we are forever grateful to have been entertained, taught, and loved by her. She is greatly missed.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019