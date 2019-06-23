Dorothy Stephanie Knechtel September 30, 1919 - June 2, 2019 Carmel Valley/Del Mar Dorothy, born in Helena, MT, passed away peacefully in her sleep at almost 100 years old. She is survived by her son, John, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.She had a long and wonderful life. A favorite past-time of hers was walking with her rescue doggies along the beaches and the parks and riding her horses for many years. She was able to travel the world to China, Russia, the Pacific Islands, as well as a Safari in Africa, and all over the US. In the late 50's, Dorothy, was the grass-root founder and organizer of a Senior Center Program in Chula Vista that led to the present senior center programs all over California.There will be no services. Her ashes go to Helena, Montana to be interred with her father. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary