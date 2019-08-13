|
Dorothy Dottie' Sutton May 1, 1925 - August 6, 2019 San Marcos Dorothy "Dottie" Sutton, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 6th, 2019. The youngest of six children, she was born on May 1st, 1925, in Ipswich, MA, to the late Alverdo and Myrtle Wilkins. Her husband, Bob Sutton, preceded her in death. Together with her husband, she traveled as a military spouse and made friends all over the world. Dottie, guided by her mother's teaching to always give back, was full of kindness and generosity to everyone. She never met a stranger and treated everyone as an old friend. She loved to bake, garden and volunteer at her church and at Country Friends. In her later years, she joined a yoga class and became an active member of Kiwanis. Her high school yearbook caption typifies the upbeat positive energy that she brought to a room and made people gravitate to her. The picture was titled "Boyologist" with the following caption: "Startling blue-eyed Dottie, dazzling smile, crinkling of eye, is the hub about which rotates a circle of males." Family left to cherish their memories of Dottie are her sister, Eleanor; four children, Sue Ann, Kathleen, David and Martin; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of her life on September 28th, at the Colony clubhouse on Rue St. Martin in San Marcos, from 4 to 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Lake San Marcos Kiwanis Foundation Scholarship Fund (1030 La Bonita Drive, Suite 342, San Marcos, CA 92078) or gently loved mementos to Country Friends (6030 El Tordo, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067).
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019