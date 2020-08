My husband Murray & I were lucky to move next door to Dottie 7 years ago.

She was a wonderful neighbor and friend, welcoming us and our golden retrievers with open arms and introducing us to life at Lake San Marcos. She is truly missed.

Come to the Colony Clubhouse on Sat. Sept. 28, from 4-6pm to celebrate Dottie Sutton's life by sharing a special memory of her with family and friends.

Lee Rowe