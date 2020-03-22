|
Dorothy Wallace February 26, 2020 Napa Dorothy Wallace of Napa, age 91, died on February 26, 2020. Dorothy was born in Toronto, raised in Duluth, Minnesota, and met her husband, Kenneth Wallace, in Minneapolis. They subsequently lived in Boston, Minnetonka, and San Diego, where she worked for the Poway Unified School District. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, and eldest son, Kerry. She is survived by her son, Kelly (Britta); daughter, Kendra (Will), and six grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020