Dorothy Ward El Cajon Dorothy was born in Charleroi, PA, and married Billy Ward (dec. 2010) in 1951. Children Bob (dec.), Kirk, & Shannon (Byerly), son-in-law Bill, 5 grandchildren, & 7 great-grandchildren. Employed with San Diego city schools for 22 years and retired as a Food Service Specialist in 1986. Loved camping the US and cruising with her husband. Participated in many National Sr. Olympics and the World Sr. Games winning events in swimming & biking. Also loved bridge, crossword puzzles, and especially her family. April 1929 - November 2018
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019