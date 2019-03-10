Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ward

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Ward Obituary
Dorothy Ward El Cajon Dorothy was born in Charleroi, PA, and married Billy Ward (dec. 2010) in 1951. Children Bob (dec.), Kirk, & Shannon (Byerly), son-in-law Bill, 5 grandchildren, & 7 great-grandchildren. Employed with San Diego city schools for 22 years and retired as a Food Service Specialist in 1986. Loved camping the US and cruising with her husband. Participated in many National Sr. Olympics and the World Sr. Games winning events in swimming & biking. Also loved bridge, crossword puzzles, and especially her family. April 1929 - November 2018
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.