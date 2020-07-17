Dorrie M Adessa April 30, 1929 - July 30, 2020 Encinitas Dorrie M. Adessa, was born April 30, 1929, the daughter of Josephine (Jobie) & Admiral Alan Montgomery, on Coronado Island, CA. The family moved to Encinitas in the 1940s--one of the original 275 families to inhabit the small coastal community. Known as Doris in her youth, she attended and boarded at the San Luis Rey Academy in Oceanside, CA. She attended high school as a boarding student at Our Lady of Peace Academy, San Diego, CA. She then attended Mira Costa College, earning an AA degree, then SDSU obtaining a Bachelor of Arts and Masters Degree in Education. As a teacher, specializing in Reading, Dorrie taught across the country, and the world. Starting out in San Diego, she moved to San Lorenzo, CA and soon after was selected to teach in Darmstadt, Germany where she met her future husband, an Army helicopter pilot. Upon returning to the U.S., she returned to San Lorenzo, then Enterprise, Alabama, Long Island, New York, Mill Valley, CA. She retired from the Oceanside school district after 30 years of teaching. A talented artist and singer, Dorrie was a member of Sweet Adeline's for many years in the North County area. She adored travel, white water river rafting, her church activities, and tending her beautiful garden. Above all, Dorrie was a devoted Mother, friend, and an unending commitment to her church and faith in Jesus Christ. Few have led as meaningful a life, full of adventure and inspiring others along the way, including raising and teaching a daughter with Downs Syndrome to reach her full potential. Teaching First and Second grades for over 30 years, believing that they were the most critical years of learning for a child to reach their full potential. This amazing women never backed down from what she believed was right. She is loved and missed by her daughter Kathleen "Kiki" Adessa, son Blane Adessa of Cardiff-by-the-Sea, his wife Sandy and grandsons Anthony & Christian Adessa. She cherished and leaves behind her brother Robert Montgomery, Nieces & Nephews Pamela, Patti & Robert and cousin Kathleen McCabe.God Bless you, Mom. She would want you to say a prayer for someone you love and be there for someone who needs you. Photo: Her Engagement.



